Oklahomans to vote on medical marijuana issue

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says voters will decide whether medical marijuana will be legal in the state in a June 26 election.

Fallin signed a proclamation Thursday setting the election date for a ballot measure to permit the growth and sale of marijuana for medicinal purposes, similar to 29 other states and the District of Columbia.

Supporters gathered enough signatures in 2016 to schedule a statewide referendum on the measure. If approved by voters, doctors could recommend that patients receive a state-issued medical marijuana license allowing them to legally possess up to three ounces of the drug, six mature plants and six seedlings.