Oklahoma unemployment rate edges up

Sat, 08/19/2017 - 2:20am AP Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)  Oklahoma's unemployment rate edged up to 4.4 percent in July, slightly higher than the 4.3 percent of each of the previous four months.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported Friday that the sharpest decline was in the manufacturing industry, which lost 1,400 jobs.

The commission says an increase in total employment of 242 was offset by an overall decline of 5,445 in the number of jobless, while the number in the total labor force fell by 5,200.

The national unemployment rate fell from 4.4 percent in June to 4.3 percent in July.

