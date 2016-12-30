Oklahoma House speaker calls for investigation into sex case settlement

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The speaker-elect of the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday announced plans for an investigation into a payment to settle a complaint by a former legislative assistant.

Republican Rep. Charles McCall of Atoka said the bipartisan House Rules Committee will begin investigating the $44,500 paid to the former assistant and her attorney, the allegations that led to the settlement and the House process for dealing with allegations of sexual harassment.

The woman alleged she was fired after reporting sexual harassment by GOP Rep. Dan Kirby.

"There is simply no excuse for sexual harassment by lawmakers at the Capitol," McCall said in a statement. "Workplace misconduct by lawmakers will simply not be tolerated under my leadership."

The committee will also review the authority of the House to use operational funds to settle claims.

McCall said he'll authorize the investigation when he's formally elected speaker when the House meets Jan. 3 for Organizational Day.

Kirby resigned after the allegations and payments were revealed, but later rescinded the resignation. On Thursday, he issued a statement denying the sexual harassment allegation.

"After speaking with my family and friends, I sent a letter rescinding my resignation so that I might have an opportunity to clear my name and complete my term," Kirby said.

He said he learned of the settlement Dec. 21 when it was first reported in The Oklahoman.

"I have never seen the settlement agreement nor do I have any knowledge of the terms contained in the settlement agreement," Kirby said.