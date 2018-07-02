Oklahoma Horse Fair, ranch rodeo should make for great fun beginning Friday in Duncan

DUNCAN Obviously, an event called the Oklahoma Horse Fair is going to give a lot of time in the spotlight to the equines that have served and befriended humans for 6,000 years.

During the 2018 Oklahoma Horse Fair at Stephens County Fair & Expo Center, celebrating horses in previews and sales will feature ponies, miniature horses, horse clinics, horse demonstrations, Western ranch horses and that's not all, according to Gary Lohman.

"For the first time in a couple of years," the Horse Fair promoter and organizer said, "we're going to be having a ranch rodeo. That will be on Friday (7 p.m.) and it will be bigger and better than the ones we had before.

"We're going to have 20 ranches competing as five-man teams.

"Plus, we're also going to have a ranch bronco riding event on Friday that will have 20 entries. The ranch rodeo is full, but people can still enter the bronco riding. They can call me (405-226-0630) or they can go to our website (OKhorsefair.com) to register."

Now, back to the stars of the show the horses.

"We've got some great horses coming in," said Lohman, whose ranch near Blanchard has a reputation for providing top-notch equines. "Quarter horses are the seminal breed that will be in the fair and there are 130 quarter horse types that will be auctioned for sale on Saturday."

Humans and horses will also be getting together at a horsemanship clinic on Friday (10 a.m.) that features Wynnewood-based cowboy Russell Dilday. Dilday is a three-time World's Greatest Cowboy, and cost of the horsemanship clinic is $150 per horse and rider combination.

This is the 16th Oklahoma Horse Fair, which held its inaugural event in Chickasha. However, after one go-round in Grady County, Lohman decided to move the fair to Duncan.