Oklahoma Horse Fair opens in Stephens County Friday

DUNCAN Traditions are formed when customs and beliefs are passed from a current generation to an upcoming generation.

With that in mind when looking for a new attraction to unveil at the 2017 Oklahoma Horse Fair in Duncan, Gary Lohman searched for an event that would continue the Western traditions of horse riding and ranch life.

When this year's Oklahoma Horse Fair opens at Stephens County Fair & Expo Center, Lohman believes he's found such an event in the Mini Bronc Riding competition to be held both nights of the 15th show.

"The Mini Bronc event is new for us and it involves 30 of rodeo's newest stars riding to qualify for the Junior National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas later this year," said Lohman, who has promoted the Oklahoma Horse Fair since its inception in 2002.

"We always try to involve kids in our show, which is always family oriented. This is a perfect fit for our kind of show; it fits the horse theme and it passes along the tradition of horse riding and ranch living to the next generation.

"Clint Couch from 44 Rodeo Company will conduct the Mini Bronc event. There will be three age groups bucking 8 and under, 9-11-year-olds, and 12-14-year-olds. The winners here in Duncan will qualify for regional competition, and from there the winners will end up being in the National Finals.