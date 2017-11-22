You are here

Oil painting classes set at Altus college

Wed, 11/22/2017 - 3:36am Mark Potter

ALTUS  The Shortgrass Arts Institute will sponsor an oil painting class with Sue Messerly from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 4, 5 and 7 in Room B23 of Western Oklahoma State College, 2801 N. Main.

This class is for adults 18 and up. Cost is $30 and all materials are included. Partial funding is provided by the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. For further information or to sign up for the class, call the Altus Public Library, 580-477-2890.

