Oil-and-gas-tax debate rages on in state

The battle over Oklahoma's tax on oil and gas production could soon spread outside the state Capitol to dinner conversations and public debates across the state.

A group of small oil and gas producers said despite recent efforts in the Legislature to raise the gross production tax temporarily to 7 percent on some wells, it will forge ahead with trying to put a state question on the 2018 ballot that would set a permanent 7 percent tax on all wells.

The group, Restore Oklahoma Now Inc., announced the effort more than a week ago and said the money would go toward teacher pay raises and alleviating a teacher shortage.

But the plan to bypass the Republican-controlled Legislature, which has resisted raising rates for new drilling activity, likely would face significant challenges.

First are the logistical and legal obstacles to getting the question on the ballot. Beyond that is a probable campaign dogfight that political insiders and advocacy groups say could be one of the most expensive in modern history for a state question.

"I know these guys, and you are talking about an oil and gas lobby with almost unlimited money to spend," said Mickey Thompson, executive director of Restore Oklahoma Now and former head of the Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association.

The Oklahoma Energy Producers Alliance, a coalition of small oil producers that favor the flat 7 percent rate, announced Oct. 26 that it hired Thompson to lead Restore Oklahoma Now, which is in the process of registering as a nonprofit.