Officials identify kids killed in house fire

EL RENO Authorities in central Oklahoma have identified three children who were killed in a New Year's Day house fire.

El Reno Fire Chief Kent Lagaly said Tuesday the victims of Monday's fire were 4-year-old Amylah Dawn Redbird, 3-year-old Gunner Ray Redbird and 1-year-old Mayley Jean Redbird.

Lagaly says authorities were alerted to the fire around 6 a.m. and that when firefighters arrived, others were already carrying the three children out of the burning house. Efforts to revive them failed and they were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Lagaly says the fire was contained to one room inside the structure. At least two adults were also inside the home when the fire started.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Three people died Tuesday in a mobile home fire near Porum.