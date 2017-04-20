You are here

Officer ruled justified in fatal shooting

Thu, 04/20/2017 - 2:41am AP Wire

KIOWA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma police officer has been cleared in the fatal shooting of a man as the two fought following a traffic stop.

The McAlester News-Capital reports (http://bit.ly/2orGL2p ) that Kiowa officer Fred Hart was found to be justified in shooting 50-year-old Marvin Washington of Coweta.

Pittsburg County District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said Hart shot Washington on Jan. 30 outside a convenience store in Kiowa after stopping him for speeding. 

Investigators have said Hart was frisking Washington when he felt a gun in his coat pocket and Washington began to fight with him and tried to pull the weapon from his pocket when Hart opened fire, striking Washington twice.

