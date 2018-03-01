Northern Oklahoma rattled by 3.5 magnitude earthquake

You are here

Wed, 01/03/2018 - 3:18am Staff

HENNESSEY, Okla. (AP)  A 3.5 magnitude earthquake has shaken parts of north-central Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake was recorded at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday about 13 miles (21 kilometers) east-northeast of Hennessey. Geologists say the temblor occurred at a depth of less than 2 miles.

No damage or injuries was immediately recorded. Geologists say that damage is not likely in earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or less.

