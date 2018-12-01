Northern Oklahoma lists honor students

Ten Southwest Oklahoma students are among the 620 Northern Oklahoma College freshmen and sophomores listed on the fall academic honor rolls.

Alexis Large of Rush Springs was the only area student listed on the President's Honor Roll, which requires students to maintain a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 core course hours.

Those listed on the Vice President's Scholars Roll, which requires a student to maintain a 3.0 or higher grade point average for a minimum of 12 core course hours, are:

Elgin: Dylan McDonald;

Fletcher: Trevor White;