New senior center open in Altus

ALTUS Following 10 years in the making, the new Altus Senior Activity Center recently opened its doors to local senior citizens for lunch and other activities.

The new senior center is located at 221 N. Park Lane in a building originally constructed in 1968 as a library for Altus Junior College (now Western Oklahoma State College) and later the Altus school district. The City of Altus purchased the building and remodeled it with $2.7 million in funding from a $34 million MAPS bond issue approved by voters in 2008 for which funding was also used for the construction of a new city hall complex on South Main and the complete renovation of Altus High School. Still not completed but to be funded from the issue is a new Central Fire Station to replace an existing facility.

The local Congregate Meals program began serving weekday lunch meals at the new facility on Jan. 29. This replaces the former senior citizen center which had been located for many years in the former Wilson School building at 905 N. Willard.

Lorena Lake, site manager and outreach specialist, said the new facilities are a great improvement over the old location.

"I'm in awe and love this place," she said. "It brings a smile to my face and warmth to my heart to see all these seniors enjoying their time."