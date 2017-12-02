New record highs set

Saturday was very un-February like in Southwest Oklahoma as temperatures soared to summer-like readings. Many locations reported high temperatures well into the 90s with some locations knocking on the door of triple digits.

Saturday's official high temperature at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport was 91 degrees, to set a new record high for the date. The previous record high for Lawton for Feb. 11 was 85 degrees reported 55 years ago on Feb. 11, 1962.

Other area high temperatures as confirmed by the National Weather Service in Norman included: Fort Sill and Duncan, both 90 degrees; Frederick, 95 degrees; Altus Air Force Base and Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport, both 98 degrees; and Hobart, 93 degrees.

The high temperature at the Oklahoma Mesonet site at Mangum in Greer County fell just one degree short of reaching the 100-degree mark with a high of 99 degrees. High temperatures reported at other area Mesonet sites included: Altus, 98 degrees; Tipton, 97 degrees; Hollis, 95 degrees; Hobart and Waurika, both 92 degrees; Walters and Grandfield, both 91 degrees; Medicine Park and Fort Cobb, both 89 degrees; Velma, 88 degrees; and Apache and Rush Springs, both 87 degrees.