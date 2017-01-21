New director takes over reins of Youth Services

The new executive director of Youth Services of Stephens County, Sara Orellana, may find it easier than many to identify with a young person feeling isolated, afraid, even desperate.

In 1993, when Orellana was a school girl, her dad, an immigrant from Mexico, lost his job in the United States and had to move his family to Mexico City. Orellana said she spent the next two years, her eighth- and ninth-grade years, often feeling lost, cut off from the world she knew, barely able to communicate with other kids.

"I understand that fear," she said. "It's horrible."

Later, after returning to the United States, Orellana, who is outgoing and ambitious by nature, might have gone any number of directions. As she continued her education, though, and started to pursue a professional career, she always remembered those feelings of utter aloneness, and she decided she wanted to dedicate herself to helping others.

"My career has always been focused toward kids. It's my passion to get everybody off to a fair start in life," she said, "to invest in them and help them to take the next step forward."

Orellana arrived at her new post in Duncan recently after having spent the past nine years working in Ardmore, beginning at a children's shelter. During that time she also completed work on master's degrees in social community services and public health.

Now fluent in Spanish, she served as an interpreter and as a grant writer at a free medical clinic, helping to build partnerships with doctors and hospitals to benefit Carter County communities. During her time there, the five-day-a-week clinic moved from a smaller location into a larger one, helped thousands of patients with immediate medical needs and was able to make a shift toward more preventive care, she said.

Orellana later took on the challenge of running an after school program comparable to Duncan's Gabriel's House program. It helped families of 100-150 youngsters in grades K-5 during the school year and of as many as 300 during summer months. She said special focus was on developing "ready skills" for kids to prepare them for success in school and in life.

She eventually was asked to head up a Partners in Education program associated with the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce. In that role, she coordinated partnerships between local schools, businesses and others who were mentors to young people or who contributed in other ways. "Touch a Truck" events, very similar to ones held in recent years in Duncan, were organized to help expose kids to wide-ranging careers open to them in the future.