New details released on two deaths

The state Medical Examiner's office has identified the woman killed in late July by a train in Duncan as well as the natural cause of death listed for a Lawton man found Aug. 9 in a Frederick ditch.

Duncan case ruled accidental

Tara Kay Landing, 42, died accidentally, according to Amy Elliott, Medical Examiner spokesperson. Her cause of death was due to "multiple blunt force trauma," she said.

Landing was killed shortly after 9 a.m. July 30, at the intersection of Maple and Sixth Street, just south of Duncan's police station. The Union Pacific train consisted of four engines and 100 cars.

Duncan police investigators have been awaiting word from the Medical Examiner and were releasing few details, Lt. John Byers said in a prior conversation with The Constitution. Surveillance cameras from the train and from the nearby police station captured images that investigators have combed through in search of a narrative as to what happened. Witnesses from the train only saw a person on the tracks but didn't offer much to work with.

Now that the death has been ruled "accidental," it is unclear the status of the investigation. The Constitution was unable to receive comment from Duncan police.

Lawton man's death in Frederick ruled natural

The death of Curtis Thompson has been attributed to natural causes, according to the Medical Examiner.

Elliott said Thompson, a 73-year-old Lawton man, was due to hypertensive and atherosclerotic heart disease.

Thompson was found by a Farmers Co-Op employee shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 8. The elderly man was discovered n a drainage ditch at 218 S. 7th, two days after he'd been last seen. Thompson was in Frederick attending family and school reunions.