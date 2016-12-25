Nearly $870M budget hole awaits Oklahoma lawmakers in 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The problems will be familiar in the 2017 Oklahoma legislative session: crowded public schools with teachers desperate for a pay raise, overcrowded prisons, a Highway Patrol facing furloughs and dozens of other cash-strapped agencies that have cut services to the bone.

But lawmakers who return to the Capitol in February will also be faced with a budget hole of nearly $870 million about 12 percent of state spending resulting from slumping energy prices, years of tax cuts and costly tax subsidies for businesses and industries.

It will be the third consecutive year the Republican-controlled Legislature will have to either further cut state services or find new sources of money through increased taxes, fines or fees. But the prospect of raising taxes is politically difficult, especially for Republicans, many of whom were elected on promises of keeping taxes low.

Some services may be taxed

Republican Gov. Mary Fallin and her top budget negotiator, Secretary of Finance Preston Doerflinger, have said budget cuts alone won't be enough and intend to propose things like a tax increase on cigarettes and expanding the state's sales tax to apply to some currently exempt goods and services.

"Once again this session, we'll put some ideas on the table and try to get our legislature to see the different funding needs we have in our state," Fallin said last week. She'll lay out some of her proposals when she presents her executive budget to the Legislature on Feb. 6.

Moore Republican Rep. Mark McBride says he respects "what she's trying to do ... but I think it will be difficult.

"The services tax, I'm not real keen on. And I just don't think my constituents and people in the state are keen on it either."

Democrats may favor raising taxes

Although heavily outnumbered in both the House and Senate, Democrats are unlikely to jump on board with Fallin's proposal to broaden the sales tax. They have been fiercely critical of Republicans' push to lower the income tax in recent years, arguing those cuts overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy at the expense of the middle class.