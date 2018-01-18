Near-zero temps give way to welcome warming trend

Southwest Oklahomans woke up to the coldest temperatures in recent memory Wednesday with all area readings dropping to single digits and two area locations seeing temperatures of zero or lower. However, the area escaped the ice and snow that pummeled much of the nation as far south as the Gulf Coast.

The Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport reported a low of 4 degrees while Fort Sill dropped to 6 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Other area low temperatures confirmed by the National Weather Service included Altus Air Force Base, 1 degree; Hobart Municipal Airport, 2 degrees; Halliburton Field Airport in Duncan, 5 degrees; Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport, 7 degrees; and Frederick Municipal Airport, 8 degrees.

Lawton did not reach down to the record low for the day Wednesday, which was 6 degrees below zero set Jan. 17, 1930. The normal low temperature for the date in Lawton is 27 degrees.

The Oklahoma Mesonet site at Mangum in Greer County reported the area's lowest temperature of 2 degrees below zero while Rush Springs in Grady County dropped to exactly zero and 1 degree temps were reported at Hobart in Kiowa County and Fort Cobb in Caddo County. Other low temperatures at area Mesonet sites included Tipton and Hollis, both 2 degrees; Velma and Waurika, both 3 degrees; Walters and Altus, both 4 degrees; Grandfield, 5 degrees; Apache, 6 degrees; and Medicine Park, 8 degrees.