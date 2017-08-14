Music, food, fun on schedule for Apache Fair

APACHE The Apache Fair will provide plenty of fun, food and games this weekend.

The fair begins with a packed day of events and judging Thursday and doesn't let up until Saturday night. Whether one is interested in checking out the best livestock specimens, award-winning arts and crafts or some tasty carnival food followed by some fun on the midway, the Apache Fair will offer something for the whole family.

The entertainment kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with gospel music at the fairgrounds. Anyone interested in lending a voice and participating is welcome to call Les Claborn at 588-3184.

The fun continues Friday for young fair-goers with a coloring contest at 7 p.m. Other folks who think they have the voice can enter the karaoke contest at the same time Friday. The contest will feature four age divisions: 16 and up, 12-15, 9-11 and 8 and under. Prizes from $25-100 will be given out to first, second and third place in each category. Contestants should take their own CDs and be prepared to play one song (with no profanity) that's under five minutes. For information call Monte or Rhonda Scammahorn at 583-7587.

Once the karaoke has concluded, local band Brown Stone Cooter Killers will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.