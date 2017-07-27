Murder charge filed in 3-decade-old case

OKLAHOMA CITY A first-degree murder charge has been filed in Oklahoma against a Colorado state prison inmate in connection with a three-decade old fatal shooting in southeast Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said in a news release Tuesday that 65-year-old Ernest Lewis is now charged in the 1984 shooting death of Johnny Smith at K.C.S. Lumber Company in Idabel.

No attorney is listed for Lewis and a Colorado prison spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.

Hunter spokesman Alex Gerszewski said DNA testing recently linked blood found on Lewis' boot to Smith.

Lewis and Smith both worked at the company and Lewis was charged with murder in the case in 1985, but Hunter says the charge was dismissed due to a lack of evidence.