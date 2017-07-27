Multiple departments battling blaze in remote, rugged part of Kiowa County

Several fire departments, with state help, were busy working a range fire that affected hundreds of acres in mountainous territory in western Kiowa County on Wednesday.

The fire, which was ignited by a lightning strike on Sunday, originated at the top of Flat Top Mountain in the Quartz Mountain range east of Lugert and 17 miles from Lake Altus-Lugert. Daniel Fantinel, Kiowa County emergency management director, said the first response to the fire came around 6 p.m. Sunday by the Lone Wolf Volunteer Fire Department. Fantinel said the fire was very small at the time and was allowed to remain unattended due to the terrain of the area and difficulty reaching the location.

By Tuesday, Fantinel said, flames had spread to 10 acres, leading to response by fire departments from Hobart, Lone Wolf, Blair, Granite and Gotebo with assistance from Oklahoma Forestry Services. On Wednesday, those fire departments were joined by other departments from Elk City, Canute, Carter, Burns Flat, Cordell, Sentinel and Saddle Mountain as the fire spread out to approximately 650 acres.

"With the summer heat and changing winds, we've had to slow down our attack on the fire," Fantinel said.

Michelle Finch-Walker, Forestry Services public information officer, said the Flat Top fire is in extremely difficult terrain that makes it difficult for firefighters to reach the top of the mountain.