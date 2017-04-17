Motor down to Duncan for weekend car show

DUNCAN If the smell of burning rubber entices you, or you like hot rods, motorcycles or classic autos, meander on down to Main Street this Friday and Saturday.

The 10th Annual Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail Car Show & Cruise is being brought to downtown Duncan courtesy of Main Street Duncan Inc.

Registration for the cruise will take placea at the corner of 12th Street and Main from 5-10 p.m. Friday. Online registrations are available now at mainstreetduncan.net. Cost for the Friday night car cruise is $10 per vehicle. Online registrations close at noon Friday.

Tailgate parties are encouraged for family fun as families and friends watch cars, trucks and motorcycles of all makes, models and years cruise downtown until 10 p.m.

Burn Out registration and competition is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the corner of 8th Street and Walnut Avenue. Those who want to participate need to check in 15 minutes early for instructions and inspection. First- and second-place trophies will be awarded. The crowd will decide the winners.