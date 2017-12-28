Mother: Son shot by police suffered PTSD

TULSA, Okla. (AP) The mother of a man who was shot by Tulsa police on Christmas says her son had a history of mental illness and could've been high on a psychedelic drug.

Police say 31-year-old Jacob Craig was shot Monday by Officer Jairo Calle, who was responding to a report of a disturbance with a weapon near the Hillcrest Medical Center. They say Craig was naked and pointed a gun at Calle after he arrived on the scene.

Craig's mother, Kim Flanagan, tells the Tulsa World that her son was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression after witnessing the death of his pregnant fiancé about 10 years ago.

Tulsa Police Capt. Mike Williams says Craig was shot multiple times.