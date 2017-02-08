MOPS swap hard to top

ELGIN Mothers and children picked out new, gently used clothing Tuesday just in time for the new school year.

Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) hosted the annual Kids Clothes Swap at the Community United Methodist Church, inviting hundreds of mothers and children to come and literally swap their gently used clothes that they no longer wore for other clothes that they could wear. Joelle Hodson, coordinator and MOPS founder, said each person was allowed to take as much clothing as they brought in.

"Kids grow so fast at that age, so they bring in the clothes that they can no longer wear and they can take out new clothes that fit them that someone else brought in," she said. "It works for everyone because all of these clothes go to good homes."

Multiple tables were set up inside of the church on a rainy morning and early afternoon. Each was covered with mountains of clothes that were divided into age groups, genders and sizes. It was a timely event for those needing clothes for multiple children. Maria Vidales drove to Elgin from Fletcher to find clothes for her three sons. She said they had grown out of their previous clothes, which she brought in, and were in need of new threads for the start of the school year.

"It's great that they have this," she said. "I can get stuff for a little cheaper."

Some, like Vidales, only needed a few clothing items. Others needed many more. Cheyenne Belew brought an entire trash bag worth of clothes to swap and was planning on leaving with a trash bag full of clothes for her sons, 4, 6 and 7 years-old. She was a previous member of MOPS and planned to rejoin the group this year. Even with her previous experience, this was her first time visiting the clothes swap. It was something she planned on taking advantage of again in the future.

"There's some really good finds in here," she said. "This is very useful for people who need clothes for their children."

Hodson said this is the fifth year MOPS has hosted a clothing swap, but this event was slightly different. For the first time, the group invited outside vendors to set up with back to school supplies, snacks and other items. She said the decision offered those who were picking out clothes the chance to connect with businesses that might offer products they could use, including new books for their children when they head to school.