Monitors installed on lakes

It will now be possible to go to the National Weather Service website to check lake level conditions at two lakes inside the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge's Special Use Area.

New solar-powered electronic monitors were recently installed on the dams of Comanche and Grama Lakes to ensure the safety of lives and property downstream, Refuge Manager Tony Booth said.

Grama, the larger of the two, has an earthen dam built in 1936. It is upstream from Comanche, which has a concrete dam poured in 1934. The levels of both lakes were lowered considerably in 2000, and the Grama Lake spillway was blasted out that same year. Grama's maximum elevation was reduced from 1,864.1 feet above mean sea level to 1,857.4; it had a crest elevation on the dam of 1,878 feet.

Comanche Lake's non-overflow crest was 1,830 feet, and its lake level was lowered to 1,811.6 feet in 2000.

Right now, Grama has an operational depth of 1,856 feet above mean sea level, according to Darrell Kundargi, a hydrologist in the division of water resources for U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's Region 2 headquarters in Albuquerque, N.M.

Kundargi explained that the water level in Grama is being lowered a second time so that if the Grama dam were to fail and all of the water contained in Grama moved down to Comanche, Comanche Lake would have enough capacity to hold it all safely.

Both lakes are upstream from the refuge housing area, French Lake, what's called "the chain of lakes" and Cache. Despite having been drawn down 15 years earlier, both lakes overflowed during the May 2015 flood and flooded several of the refuge houses as well as others farther down. Although the refuge houses have full basements, the water completely filled the basements and flooded the first floor of these homes as well.

All the Fish & Wildlife personnel who were living in refuge housing have now moved out due to concerns about the potential for flooding.

"After the flooding impacts, it just opened our eyes of how significant this can be," said Booth. "I don't want to put anybody else back in those houses and take the chance of them having all that impact."

Only the bunkhouse is still in use, the refuge manager said. It's on high ground, as are Refuge Headquarters and the refuge maintenance yard, so they're not affected.

Refuge personnel encountered another problem: During flood events, the dirt roads leading to the dams become impassable, and vehicles can't get to the dams to monitor lake levels.

"If someone were to have to go out there and visually inspect the dam to get a reading on what the water levels are, we would end up putting our staff in harm's way, to be able to determine if we need to start emergency procedures," Kundargi said.

It was Kundargi who, along with two colleagues, installed the new electronic monitors over a two-day period the last of June. He described it as a collaborative effort by Region 2's division of water resources, its dam safety office, engineering and the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge itself.