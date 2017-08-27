Mike Meason honored for energy security

ANADARKO Mike Meason, manager of technical services at Western Farmers Electric Cooperative, was recently honored as the 2017 Cybersecurity Professional of the Year by the Energy Sector Security Consortium Inc.

EnergySec supports energy sector organizations with the security of their critical technology infrastructures. Through collaborative initiatives and projects, EnergySec also helps enhance the cybersecurity resiliency of the organizations.

Each year, EnergySec gives special recognition to individuals who have stood out among their peers in displaying EnergySec's core values of service, innovation, and excellence. On Aug. 16, EnergySec honored two individuals, Meason as Cybersecurity Professional of the Year, and Andy Bochman, who was named as EnergySec's Cybersecurity Leader of the Year.

In selecting the award recipient, EnerSec President Steve Parker explained that a nominating committee considers individuals it believes have made a difference within the industry.

"We have known Mike for a while now and are familiar with his work," Parker said. A key factor for selecting the winner revolves around participation in and knowledge of the cybersecurity realm of the energy industry.