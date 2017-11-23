Meeting called to discuss Medicaid payment cuts

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority has called a special board meeting for Dec. 1 to recommend that cuts in payments to some Medicaid providers be delayed or reduced.

The agency said the authority faced with a $70 million reduction in appropriations earlier this month decided to reduce the provider rate by 9 percent and the rate for nursing facilities by 4 percent, beginning Dec. 1. It also planned to eliminate Medicare crossover coinsurance and deductible payments for nursing facilities.

Although Gov. Mary Fallin vetoed most of a budget approved by the Legislature last week, she approved $22.8 million for the authority. That will allow reductions to be postponed until Jan. 1, the authority said, and also will allow the cuts to be smaller.

The reductions to providers, if approved, will be 6 percent (with some exceptions) and the cut for nursing facilities will be 1 percent.