Medicine Park makes list of 'Best Tiny Towns in Every State'

Medicine Park is getting some positive publicity on the Worldwide Web after being listed this week among the "Best Tiny Towns in Every State."

The prestigious designation was bestowed on the Cobblestone Community by home improvement guru Bob Vila, whose bobvila.com web site includes articles on everything from "How to Attract Bees to Your Garden" to "Air Conditioning Mistakes that Can Spike Your Bills."

While bright lights and night life in big cities are fine for some, lots of folks "appreciate the subtle pleasures of small town living," the photo gallery that includes the reference to Medicine Park states. Along with a nifty photo of Medicine Creek on a summer day, the article includes a colorful description of the town population 430: "Before Medicine Park was officially even a town, people from neighboring Lawton headed to its creek to stay cool during the summer months. It wasn't until 1908 that Oklahoma Senator Elmer Thomas founded Medicine Park with the vision of making it the state's first planned resort community.