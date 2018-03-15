ME rules Carnegie homicide victim died of asphyxiation, blunt force trauma

CARNEGIE The October 2017 death of a 30-year-old Carnegie woman has been ruled a homicide, according to the state Medical Examiner. The cause of death for Cindy Rose Kaudlekaule was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head and asphyxiation, according to the Medical Examiner's report released Wednesday.

Long investigated as a homicide, the determination makes it official.

Kaudlekaule's body was found the morning of Oct. 26, 2017, by Caddo County employees who were mowing in the area of Caddo County Road 1320, 1 mile west of County Street 2500 and 2 miles east of Carnegie.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Jessica Brown has said that investigators were awaiting the Medical Examiner's report before releasing any information. She was unavailable Wednesday for comment.

No information has been released regarding Kaudlekaule's condition when she was found, whether there had been a weapon used in the trauma or asphyxiation and what, if any, evidence may have been left at the scene.

Byron Yeahquo, a.k.a. Byron Tongkeamah, 32, has been in Caddo County jail custody since November. The sheriff's office identified him as a person of interest in Kaudlekaule's death. Following a short manhunt, he was picked up for a separate warrant in early November and has not been charged in connection with her death. He is a known IBH (Indian Brotherhood) gang member. The OSBI has not answered prior questions regarding any connection between that link and her death.