McCall named to parole board

Gov. Mary Fallin announced on Friday the appointment of retired District Judge C. Allen McCall to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

He will serve a term that expires in January 2019. By law, Pardon and Parole Board terms are concurrent with the governor. Confirmation from the Oklahoma Senate is not required.

McCall, of Lawton, succeeds Patricia High.

McCall is a retired district judge for Comanche and Cotton counties, but still is available to preside in cases. He is on the Oklahoma Supreme Court's active retired judge list.

McCall at the age of 27 began his service on the bench as the youngest judge in the state in 1982, when he was named a special district judge in Comanche County. He served in that role until 1994, when he was named a district judge for Comanche and Cotton counties. When he retired as district judge in 2013, he had served 31 years as a Comanche County judge, the longest-serving judge in the county.

"My judicial service of 31 years included thousands of felony cases," McCall said. "I am aware from that experience the critical importance of the Pardon and Parole Board."