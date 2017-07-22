Matlock reaches plea in felony case

HUGO (AP) A former Oklahoma legislator has served only 10 days in jail after reaching a plea agreement in a felony case accusing him of embezzlement.

Bryan County Jail officials say 52-year-old Terry J. Matlock's jail term was reduced because he was a well-behaved inmate. The Oklahoman reports that Matlock was also sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Last year, Oklahoma's multicounty grand jury announced an indictment that accused Matlock of embezzling more than $75,000. Matlock has been required to pay $450 toward the restitution amount each month since May.