Marlow man sentenced for indecency

DUNCAN A 66-year-old Marlow man charged with felony indecent exposure at a Duncan park in July 2016 entered a guilty plea Wednesday to a trio of misdemeanors.

The felony charge against Danny Joe Duncan was dismissed in Stephens County District Court. Records show he pleaded guilty to lesser counts of outraging public decency, transporting an open container of beer and carrying a firearm while under the influence. He received $500 fines for each count and up to six months in jail with all time suspended for the second and third counts.

Duncan was arrested after police received a call that the man was naked inside his pickup parked at Play Day Park, behind T.H. Rogers Lumber Co. He was found by police standing beside the truck with his shirt unbuttoned, according to the court affidavit. Inside the truck had an open beer can and told police he had a concealed weapons permit with a pistol under the console. Duncan said he was enjoying a beer after work and before he went home and he didn't know what the officer was asking about.

A witness said he saw Duncan with the driver's side door open and his pants pulled down to his ankles, the affidavit states.