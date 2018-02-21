Marlow man breaks state law by failing to register as violent offender

A 46-year-old Marlow man is free after pleading guilty Friday for failing to register as a violent offender.

Jearl Don Cox entered his plea in Stephens County District Court where he had been charged with a felony count of violation of the Mary Rippy Violent Crime Registration Act. District Judge Ken Graham gave Cox a five year suspended sentence with two years of supervised probation, according to court records.

Cox was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in October 2006 and was required to comply with the violent criminal registration act. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections contacted Marlow police on Oct. 30, 2017, regarding Cox's failure to register. A letter from the DOC was sent to Cox a month and a half earlier but he never responded or registered, according to the court affidavit.