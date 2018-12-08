You are here

Home » News » Area » Marijuana rules continue to evolve

Marijuana rules continue to evolve

Sun, 08/12/2018 - 2:09am Kim McConnell
Health department will issue first licenses Sept. 10 to grow, dispense

State guidelines for medical marijuana have continued to evolve, courtesy of new emergency rules adopted in early August and signed into law last week.

The rules are part of the evolving landscape that is medical marijuana, legalized for use by patients and for growing, processing and dispensing by commercial entities under State Question 788, approved by state voters in late June.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620