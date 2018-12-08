Marijuana rules continue to evolve
Sun, 08/12/2018 - 2:09am Kim McConnell
Health department will issue first licenses Sept. 10 to grow, dispense
State guidelines for medical marijuana have continued to evolve, courtesy of new emergency rules adopted in early August and signed into law last week.
The rules are part of the evolving landscape that is medical marijuana, legalized for use by patients and for growing, processing and dispensing by commercial entities under State Question 788, approved by state voters in late June.