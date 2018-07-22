Marijuana applications could be available by Thursday

The Oklahoma Department of Health is scheduled to have application information available on its website by Thursday for residents who want to use, grow, process or dispense marijuana for medical purposes.

But, the details of those application processes are a little confusing.

The July 26 timeline came into play with the passage of State Question 788 and the law it created within state statutes (Section 42 of Title 63). The statute linked to the state question that Oklahoma voters approved by a 57 percent margin on June 26 specified the State Department of Health (the regulatory agency for the drug) had to set regulations in place to include making application forms for licenses available on an easily accessible location on its website within 30 days of the state question's passage, or July 26.