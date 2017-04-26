Man, woman found dead
Wed, 04/26/2017 - 2:44am AP Wire
DRUMRIGHT (AP) - Oklahoma authorities are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were found inside a burned home after firefighters put out the blaze.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says police in Drumright asked for assistance in the investigation after the bodies were found on Monday.
The OSBI says the bodies were sent to the state medical examiner's office for identification. The agency did not release a suspected cause of their deaths.