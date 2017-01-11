Man sought in Caddo death

The mysterious death of Cindy Rose Kaudlekaule remains under investigation and authorities are seeking a man for questioning in connection with the case.

The Caddo County Sheriff's Office has identified Byron Yeahquo, a.k.a. Byron Tongkeamah, as a person they want to question about Kaudlekaule's death. Why he is sought for questioning was not disclosed.

"It's an ongoing investigation and we're not able to release more information at this time," according to an unidentified sheriff's office spokesman.

The body of Kaudlekaule, 30, of Carnegie, was found Thursday morning by Caddo County employees who were mowing in the area of Caddo County Road 1320, 1 mile west of County Street 2500 and 2 miles east of Carnegie, said Jessica Brown, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation public information officer. She was identified by her fingerprints. Other than that, little other information is available.

The medical examiner is performing an autopsy and toxicology workup on Kaudlekaule and more information will be available later, according to Amy Elliott, medical examiner information officer. That process could take between four to six weeks.

Questions as to whether Kaudlekaule had suffered any types of trauma and what, if any, evidence may have been left at the scene near her body remain unanswered. That's where law enforcement is seeking the public's help in finding more answers.

Yeahquo stands between 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds, according to the sheriff's department. He has an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for a larceny charge in Caddo County.

Anyone who knows Yeahquo or knows his whereabouts may call 405-247-5700.