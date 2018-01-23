Man shot to death in Altus home

ALTUS Altus police were investigating a shooting Tuesday that resulted in the death of a local man.

Police Chief Tim Murphy said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:48 p.m. in the 200 block of South Jackson. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim dead in a home on that block. The man had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

The police chief said the victim's name was not being released immediately and that investigators were interviewing witnesses. He said additional information would be released as it becomes available.

Police were searching for a 34-year-old Avoca, Texas, man as a possible suspect in the case. He has an outstanding Jackson County warrant on a motion to revoke a suspended sentence for a 2008 felony conviction in Jackson County District Court, according to court records, along with three outstanding misdemeanor offenses. He is described as a black male, 6 feet-1 and 230 pounds.