Man in police pursuit gets life

NOWATA (AP) - A man who was involved in a police chase that seriously injured an Oologah officer has been sentenced to life in prison.

Cesar Rios was sentenced Friday to four life sentences after pleading guilty last fall to multiple charges, including shooting with intent to kill. Tulsa television station KOTV reports the 25-year-old Rios will be 62 when he is eligible for parole.

Prosecutors say Rios was a passenger in a vehicle that led officers on a pursuit in May 2015. Prosecutors say someone inside the vehicle fired shots at a police car, striking Oologah officer Charles Neill, causing his squad car to roll over.