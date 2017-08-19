Man pleads not guilty to illegal gambling

OKMULGEE A northeast Oklahoma man has been accused of gambling illegally.

The Tulsa World reports that Steve Bruner pleaded not guilty Thursday in Creek Nation Tribal Court to charges of possessing unlicensed gaming devices and maintaining an unlicensed gaming site.

Bruner was arrested Wednesday after authorities raided his Broken Arrow property. Prosecutors say Creek Nation investigators found about 100 electronic gaming machines, more than 10 of which were fully functional.

Bruner's bail was initially set at $500,000 but later lowered to $2,500 after his attorney argued that Bruner wasn't a flight risk. Bruner was bonded from jail Thursday.

He's scheduled to be arraigned in December.

Bruner's property was being considered for use as a dance hall, bar and potential casino.