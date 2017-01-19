Man killed in shooting at Edmond restaurant

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) Police in Edmond say a 23-year-old man was killed in a shooting outside a restaurant on the city's east side.

Police say Christian John Chancey was dead at the scene of the shooting Tuesday night.

Police say Chancey was found in the parking lot of a Braum's and that witnesses reported he was shot during some sort of altercation with another man.

No arrests have been announced and police say they have only a vague description of the suspect.