Man gets 2 years in deadly accident

DUNCAN A 45-year-old man will serve two years in prison for causing the crash that killed a Duncan motorcyclist in April 2015.

Fred Estle Cox III pleaded guilty Monday in Stephens County District Court to a felony count of second-degree manslaughter, court records indicate. He was sentenced to serve two years in prison with another two years suspended, along with a $750 fine. He'll also have no less than two years of supervised probation/parole upon his release.

Cox negligently drove the pickup that killed Monty Howell in an April 11, 2015, wreck north of Comanche that also took a leg from each of four other motorcyclists. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Nathan Mackey told of arriving at the wreck on U.S. 81, north of Dr Pepper Road, and finding "numerous motorcycle riders" on the west side of the roadway and that medical personnel were tending to several injured riders, according an affidavit filed in court. Howell had already succumbed to his head injuries.

Cox's pickup was traveling north on U.S. 81 and crossed into the southbound lane, striking the first motorcycle, which caused Howell to swerve to the right. Howell's bike struck another bike and flipped, which sent him and his passenger, Stephanie Howell, off the bike. Cox continued and his truck struck another bike before coming to rest on the shoulder of the road, the affidavit states.