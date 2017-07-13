Man to get new chance with jury in murder case

A now-20-year old Chancey Allen Luna will have an opportunity for a new sentence on a murder conviction in Duncan after being placed on the Stephens County District Court's January 2018 jury trial docket.

Jogger shot down in 2013

Luna was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole in 2015 for the August 2013 shooting death of Christopher Lane.

Luna was 16 at the time of the shooting.

Following new sentencing guidelines regarding prison sentences for minors after a 2016 Supreme Court decision, the Oklahoma Court of Appeals vacated the life without parole sentence first handed down by a Stephens County jury. The high court ruled that people sentenced as teenagers to mandatory life imprisonment for murder must have a chance to argue that there should be a possibility of their eventual release from prison. The ruling was an expansion on a 2012 decision by the court that struck down mandatory life terms without parole for juveniles and said it must be applied retroactively

Although slated to return before a jury, Luna's guilt has already been determined and upheld. He pulled the trigger of a 22-caliber revolver while riding in the backseat of a car, resulting in the death of Lane as he was running along Country Club Road.

Luna was arrested along with two other Duncan teens Michael Jones, then 17, and James Francis Edwards Jr., then 15. All three were charged with first-degree murder and held without bond. Edwards testified against Jones and Luna during their preliminary hearing in February 2014. Jones later pleaded guilty and received a life sentence. Edwards was sentenced for being an accessory to first-degree murder in June 2016 and ordered to serve a 25-year sentence with all but 10 years suspended, records indicate.

A fourth man, Oddessee Barnes, Duncan, pleaded guilty to a felony count of accessory after first-degree murder in exchange for testimony in the case. He received a 25-year prison sentence with 13 years suspended.