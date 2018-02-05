Man facing federal assault charges

A 37-year-old man with a prior violent incident involving a spork is facing federal charges for a knife assault within Caddo County's Indian Country.

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma issued the indictment charging Orlando Miguel Martinez with two felony counts: assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to court records. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison for each count if convicted.

The charges stem from an altercation April 3 within Indian land in Caddo County. Martinez is accused of stabbing an unidentified victim with a knife, causing serious injuries.

While in Grady County jail on a public intoxication charge in July 2017, he is accused of kicking his cellmate in the head before swinging at his head with the spork a form of cutlery that combines fork prongs with a spoons roundness. After missing, he was accused of continuing to make stabbing motions at the man's head.

Martinez has several prior felony convictions that have put him under Department of Corrections supervision.