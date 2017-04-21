Man draws gun at local fitness center

A firearm was pointed at a man during an incident at a local fitness center Wednesday night.

Officer George Bruce of the Lawton Police Department was dispatched to Planet Fitness, 3801 Cache Road, at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday on a report of assault with a dangerous weapon. Upon arrival, he made contact with the victim who reported that another man brandished a firearm and pointed it at him in a threatening manner. An employee of the business who witnessed the incident said that footage of the incident may have been recorded on camera.

The victim was issued a felony victim's information sheet and advised of possible follow-up.