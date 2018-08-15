You are here

Man charged with trying to burn house

Man charged with trying to burn house

Wed, 08/15/2018 - 3:24am Scott Rains

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a 44-year-old Duncan man accused of attempting to burn down his house and slicing at a police officer with a knife in a bid to force police to kill him, according to the court affidavit.

The Stephens County District Court issued the warrant for Timothy Stephen Tilghman for felony counts of first-degree arson and assault with a dangerous weapon, court records indicate. The arson charge is punishable by up to 35 years in prison and is a crime that mandates that 85 percent of the sentence be served before eligibility for parole. 

