Man charged with murder in Stephens County

DUNCAN A man charged in the death of a 64-year-old Duncan man hit with a brick and dumped into a trash now faces first-degree murder charges.

Victim stuffed in trash

Stephens County District Attorney Jason Hicks upgraded the charges against James King, 53, after completion of the state Medical Examiner's report that found Cecil Jackson suffocated after being pushed into a dumpster.

King had made his initial appearance May 8 in Stephens County District Court, where he was charged with second-degree murder or, in the alternative, first-degree manslaughter, according to court records. His preliminary hearing had been set for Wednesday. He is now scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Dec. 14.

King is accused of hitting Jackson with a brick, wrapping him in blankets and dumping him into a trash bin behind Jackson's home in late April.

Hicks said he adjusted the charge to first-degree murder following the late-October release of the medical examiner's report. It found "positional asphyxia" from being placed in a trash can/dumpster as the primary cause of his death. Blunt head trauma to the right top of his head and to the eye also contributed to the man's death, but asphyxia from the dumping is what killed him, according to the report.

Jackson was found covered in a tarp inside the dumpster by Duncan police on April 29 following a tip. He was found wrapped in a comforter-type blanket and a child's blanket with a towel wrapped around his head and face, according to the Medical Examiner's report. He appeared to be folded over before being placed inside the trash bin.

King was arrested the same day. During an interview with police, he admitted to hitting Jackson in the head with a brick or heavy object twice, killing him, according to court records.

Jackson, King and his girlfriend had all been in a homeless shelter at one time.