Man, boy hurt in motorcycle wreck

A pair from Marlow a 38-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy were each admitted in serious condition to an Oklahoma City hospital after a Sunday afternoon motorcycle wreck west of Bray in Stephens County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Robert D. Bush and the youth whose name was not released were flown to OU Medical Center where they were admitted for their injuries. Bush suffered head and external trunk injuries and the boy had head, leg and external trunk injuries.

The boy was driving a Honda off-road motorcycle northbound in the southbound lane of Carson Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday and the motorcycle driven by Bush was "traveling at a high rate of speed while traveling northbound in the northbound lane, Trooper Darin Carman reported. Bush crossed the center line and struck the oncoming boy, according to the report.