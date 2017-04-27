Man airlifted after shotgun shooting; woman arrested

A 35-year-old man was hospitalized and a woman arrested following a shooting north of Meers Wednesday afternoon.

Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said the man was in serious condition. The investigation was early and he was still gathering details.

"We have a female who shot her boyfriend," Stradley said. "He's en route to an Oklahoma City hospital. She has been arrested and we're bringing her to county jail."

Sheriff's deputies and first responders were called shortly after 3:45 p.m. to 29186 Oklahoma 115, north of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, on the report of a 35-year-old man who'd been shot in the back with a shotgun. The caller, a woman, told emergency dispatchers she'd shot the man.

Medicine Park's ambulance and Paradise Valley firefighters were dispatched and a survival flight helicopter was sent for an air standby.