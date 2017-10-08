Man accused in Caddo County of taking money for job, not delivering

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a previously-convicted con man accused of taking $9,000 to build a fence and, instead, building walls of delay.

District Judge David A. Stephens issued the warrant for Bryan Keith Jackson, 38, Oklahoma City for a felony charge of obtaining property by trick or deception, court records indicate.

Caddo County Sheriff's Deputies began investigating Jackson April 26. A Gracemont man told them he hired Jackson with Landrum Construction and Fencing to build a fence at his home and provided an itemized bill with the project's cost, estimated to be $11,500 in total with a $9,000 deposit and another $2,500 upon completion. The man paid him a check, which was cashed "hours after receiving it," the affidavit states, and Jackson said he would start the job March 27.

The start date came and went and the man said he threatened Jackson with charges. The affidavit states that text messages between the man and Jackson were turned over and, through reading them, investigators learned Jackson continued to delay the project. He later promised to provide a full refund but never sent it. Jackson also told the man it was "a civil case, not a fraud case," the affidavit states. The man said that, because it was a personal check, it would be a fraud case and then Jackson never returned.

An address in Apache led investigators to Jackson's father who said "his son has a lot of problems and he believes gambling is a big one of them," Deputy Christopher Leal stated. He said he'd nearly gone broke trying to help his son.