Make reservations for Prairie House Spring Tea

DUNCAN Today is the deadline for reservations for the Foreman Prairie House Spring Tea scheduled 1-5 p.m. Saturday.

Those who choose to participate may be seated at 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. for tableside service, candlelight, fresh-cut flowers and specially selected music at 814 Oak Street in Duncan.

The three-course high tea will include delectable tea sandwiches, British cream scones with local jam, fresh seasonal fruit and luscious desserts. Participants will choose from three selections of classic tea offerings. Admission is $20 per person. Reservations may be made by calling or texting 580-512-9153. Poetry readings will also entertain the tea guests.

Open house tours of the W.T. Foreman Prairie House are available each Tuesday and Thursday from 1-4 p.m. throughout the summer and all the way up to Dec. 1. Reservations may also be made for private events, such as weddings, bridal or baby showers, parties, holiday gatherings, family or high school class reunions. Reservations may be made by calling 405-833-3226.

"We have also begun hosting educational forums," said Laura McGouran, president of the Foreman Prairie House Foundation. "We still have appointments available for the month of May."